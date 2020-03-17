OHIO, USA — Just because the kids are out of school, it doesn't mean they can't go on a field trip - virtually that is.

There are so many ways for kids to explore zoos, museums and more, right from the comfort of your living room.

If you're a parent struggling to come up with ways to keep your kids engaged, here is a list of activities and virtual experiences that will make you feel like a world traveler, and you can keep your pajamas on to do it.

VIRTUAL FIELD TRIPS

CINCINNATI ZOO SAFARI

Are you ready to take a walk on the wild side?

It's no surprise that cabin fever may be getting the best of your kiddos already, and the folks over at the Cincinnati Zoo understand.

The zoo, which has more than 2 million followers on Facebook, announced that it plans to live stream several animals and exhibits starting Monday, March 16, every week day at 3 p.m.

SAN DIEGO ZOO

Take a tour of the San Diego Zoo! The zoo has a wonderful website geared toward children packed with videos, activities and games.

Click here to check it out!

SMITHSONIAN

From a tour of the zoo, to a 3D look at some of the museum's coolest treasures, your kid can get a unique experience at just a click of a button. This is totally something for parents to enjoy too! Free trip to one of the best museum's around? Sign me up! Click here to start your tour.

MET MUSEUM

Watch exciting videos, hop in a time machine and have the experience of a lifetime all from your favorite chair.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has an entire section of its website dedicated to kids! Click here to explore.

THE BRITISH MUSEUM

Right from the get-go this site is exciting! Take a trip through history around the globe with The British Museum. From trade to art, and everything in between, this museum leaves no stone unturned. Click here to start your journey.

GREAT WALL OF CHINA

The Great Wall is China's most famous attraction. It has a long history, stretching more than 2,000 years and goes 3,000 miles across several provinces of the country.

Take a tour of this world wonder, here.

THE LOUVRE

Have you ever wanted to go to Paris? Get a taste of the beautiful French city with this virtual tour of the famous Louvre museum.

Look at awe-inspiring works of art with your kid by your side and a cup of coffee in hand. Click here to get started.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

There's nothing like the great outdoors! But, on those days when you just can't get outside, take a virtual trip though Yellowstone National Park instead.

Click around the map to explore the park's main attractions. And, the best part is, you can start to plan a trip in-person as you click, included with each tour is additional information about heading out there for real.

Just head over to the Yellowstone National Park website.

ADVENTURES IN FAMILYHOOD

The Adventures in Familyhood website provides a wide variety of "virtual field trips" for you kid to explore while home from school.

So many zoos, museums and aquariums offer online tours of their facilities, keeping travel alive in a time when we are encouraged to stay close to home.

Check out all the list of unique tours from around the world, by clicking here.

SCIENCE

ACCESS MARS

Have an experience that is out of this world! This website lets you explore the surface of Mars on the Curiosity Rover.





NASA

Climate and energy and plants, oh my! There are so many topics covered on the NASA page for kids. Of course, right? It's NASA.

There are games, activities and more for you kid to dive into, breaking down the world of science. Click here to begin.

IMAGINATION STATION

While kids are home from school, you can still enjoy the fun of science remotely through the Imagination Station's website and YouTube channel. Try experiments at home or just watch the experts give it a go.

VIRTUAL SCIENCE VIDEO GAME

Using Tyto Online, middle school students can engage with science. Kids can take part in problem-solving scenarios like solving a food shortage using genetics, or figuring out that animals are sick from microplastics by examining the ecosystem and collecting data.

Click here to see what it's all about.

This NASA initiative covers a wide range of topics including weather, climate, atmosphere, water, energy, plants, and animals. https://climatekids.nasa.gov/

CLUB SCI-KIDZ MD

Find daily science and cooking experiments to do with your kids at home! The blog walks you through fun activities with an educational spin. One of this writer's favorite suggestions is a 30-day Lego challenge, which is sure to keep the whole family entertained, while exercising some creative muscles.

Get going by clicking here.

EDUCATIONAL TOOLS

SCHOLASTIC ONLINE LEARNING

Some kids will be taking classes online, but for those who aren't, Scholastic is offering a chance to help your kids keep learning for free.

The company's "Learn at Home" website has set up daily projects.

The projects are separated into four learning groups:

123 HOMESCHOOL 4 ME

This website has over 300,000 printable worksheets for kids of all ages. From toddlers to teenagers, keep their brains active with homework on a wide range of topics.

Check out the site's options by clicking here.

CLICK SCHOOLING

If you are taking on teaching your kids, this resource is great for giving you tips on how to keep your kids' brains active.

ClickSchooling will send you daily recommendations through e-mail for more fun and useful websites that help your kids learn.

If you sign up, you'll get a recommendation each day for online learning centered around a specific subject.

Click here for more information.

