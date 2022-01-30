Go 419 Spirits: Moroccan Green Tea Milk Punch Registry Bistro

The drink incorporates the natural acids found in fruits to create a silky smooth mocktail.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Whether you are looking for a sophisticated mocktail or would like a splash of your favorite spirit mixed in, the Moroccan Green Tea Milk Punch is worth the visit to Registry Bistro in downtown Toledo.

Bartender Logan Anderson shared in-depth how the drink is composited to come out smooth yet light. Science is a key to ensuring this milky punch achieves the desired consistency. And that all begins with the right amount of acidic juices.

“We are taking green tea and some mint tea with some pineapple juice and lemon juice and lime juice. So lots of acids, because the next step is to combine scalded milk with that original tea mix,” Logan said.

Mixing the acidic tea mixture with the scalded milk separates the curds and whey from the milk. After the separation process is complete Logan shared how they strain the curds out of the drink to create the moderately clarified punch.

With the milk base, the drink is both smooth and refreshing with a complex flavor profile that is great as a mocktail or a spirited cocktail. Logan did say the drink is available as both a mocktail or cocktail.

Serving up flavorful cocktails for six years at the Registry Bistro warrants the question of how Logan got into mixology in the first place.

“I think it’s really fun. It’s an interesting way to be creative. It’s ever-changing,” Logan responded. She recognizes the power a well-crafted drink can have in changing a person's bad day to a good one. She shared how she enjoys being part of making someone's day better.

The Registry Bistro likes to use ingredients that reflect the season in both their dishes and their drinks so guests can expect something new on the menu.

The restaurant is located in on N. Superior St. and is open from Tuesday through Saturday with the bar opening at 4 p.m. and dinner beginning at 5 p.m.