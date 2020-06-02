TOLEDO, Ohio — This is looking like a sweet weekend in the 419. It is filled with chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate. Sprinkle in some wine, cars and girl power, you get the perfect Go 419 weekend.

THURSDAY

2020 Toledo Auto Show | SeaGate Convention Centre | 3 p.m.

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, then cruise into downtown for the 2020 Toledo Auto Show. From Thursday to Sunday, you can check out all the latest models, everything from Audi to Acura, from Mercedes to our Toledo-made Jeep. All of this is on display at the SeaGate Centre, so come on out and see what's new.

There's also a photo scavenger hunt, a balloon artist and face painting, visits with Muddy and Muddonna and the opportunity to win a 2020 Toyota Corolla two-year lease! So let me drive this point on home, you will have a good time this weekend at the Auto Show!

For a full schedule of events and more details, click here.





FRIDAY

Winterfest BG Chillabration |Bowling Green | starting Feb. 7 from 10 a.m.

Stressed from a busy week? Well, chill out! Come to Bowling Green to chill at the Winterfest Chillabration. This weekend's activities include all of your winter time favorites. The Chillabration kicks off with the BG HS art show and a curling event, but that's only the beginning. There's the chocolate crawl, beer and music in the frozen swamp tent, ice carving demos, a soup and chili cook-off, and so much more. For a full list of events and schedule, check out their official website here.

This is going to be such a cool weekend! And by cool, I mean chill.

Chocolate Walk | Downtown Van Wert | 4 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Things are going to be sweet in downtown Van Wert Friday night. This fun and chocolate-y event is the perfect way to start your weekend! Your chocolate walk will begin at MSVW office to pick up a special chocolate bag and a map of all of your stops. After that, time to relax, walk around, and get some chocolate! There are nearly 20 stops, all you need to do is show your bag and collect your sweet treat!

There will also be horse-drawn carriage rides to enjoy as well.

Tickets are $20 per person and you do need to registered ahead of time. You can get more info here or call 419-238-6911 for your tickets.

Getty





Adrian First Friday "Sweethearts & Chocolate" | Downtown Adrian | 5 - 8 p.m.

It's the first Friday of February and downtown Adrian will be a great place to celebrate it. The theme is "sweethearts & chocolate," if you needed anymore convincing to check it out. While enjoying the downtown scene, there will be plenty of specials on food and drinks, plus shopping discounts. Live music and art will also be on tap, so you'll never find yourself short on entertainment.

Follow the Adrian First Fridays page to stay updated on all the things going on, check it out right here.

Adrian First Fridays





First Friday Art Walk - Winter Brews | Downtown Sylvania | 5 - 8 p.m.

If Sylvania is closer to you than Adrian, stop out to this picturesque downtown for their First Friday Art Walk. The Red Bird Art District is the perfect backdrop for your Friday night. Grab dinner with friends, shop for that special V-day gift, and come enjoy all they have to offer!

There is always plenty of art, great deals, and winter brews locally crafted to try out. If you want more detailed info, check out the link below.

First Friday Art Walk - Winter Brews Art event in Sylvania, OH by Red Bird Arts District Downtown Sylvania and 10 others on Friday, February 7 2020 with 1K people interested and 57 people...





SATURDAY

Girl Power | Imagination Station | 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Who run the world? Yeah, I don't even have to finish that one. We all know girls rock and Saturday at Imagination Station is for the girls! Bring the girls in your life to learn all about STEM and maybe spark their interest in a career in science.

The full-day program consists of interactive workshops and fun opportunities to meet leading women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) areas of expertise. You can even meet our very own Kelly Heidbreder!

Ticket prices for members are $20 and $10 for chaperones, for non-members is $25 and $15 for chaperones.

You can purchase your tickets and get more info here.

Girl Power Wellness event in Toledo, OH by Imagination Station Toledo on Saturday, February 8 2020 with 238 people interested.





February Winery Tour | Team Johnson Limo Service | 12 - 5 p.m.

How does spending a Saturday afternoon riding around in a limo and drinking wine sound? Like heaven? Yeah, we know. But this can be a reality back on Earth. Team Johnson Limo Service is hosting their February winery tour, so hop on and enjoy the ride.

They will be leaving from their address in Delta and head to American Winery, Knotty Vines Winery, and Leisure Time Winery.

Tickets are $25 and you can get them here.





Chocolate & Wine Open House | Firelands Winery | 12 - 4 p.m.

Chocolate and wine - need I say more? If an afternoon of delectable wines, chocolates, and yummy hors d’oeuvres sounds incredible, head over to Firelands Winery in Sandusky for their open house. Tickets are $30 per person. You can get tickets at the door, but if you don't want to risk not getting yours, you can purchase your tickets beforehand right here.

Chocolate & Wine Open House Party event in Sandusky, OH by Firelands Winery on Saturday, February 8 2020 with 1.6K people interested and 87 people going. 9 posts in the discussion.





SUNDAY

Valentine Sunday | Hancock Historical Museum | 1 - 4 p.m.

Valentine's day might not be until next weekend, but this Sunday you can get the fun started with the whole family in Findlay. There is going to be so many Valentine-related activities and crafts to enjoy! These include creating vintage Valentines, decorating heart-shaped cookies, and a fun scavenger hunt.

Best part of all, admission is only $1!

Hancock Historical Museum





CommUNITY Film Fest 2020 | Maumee Indoor Theatre | 2 - 5 p.m.

Sunday afternoon is perfect for movie watching, so the Maumee Indoor Theatre will be the perfect place to be. Sunday is the 6th annual CommUNITY Film Fest. This film fest is a way for filmmakers or aspiring filmmakers to show off their skills and highlight how they contribute to their community. If you're ready to feel inspired, come check it out.

This event is completely free. Want more info? You can find that here.