TOLEDO, Ohio —

If you're looking for something to do on a Monday afternoon you can go over to Earnest Brew Works to get a jump on St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Right now, you can put on your best green attire and join in on the St. Paddy's Day festivities for the third annual St. Patrick's Day fundraiser for the Toledo Irish Club.



"If anybody's been here, it gets very loud with these bagpipers. They don't hold back. It's going to be nice and loud and a lot of fun tonight,” Earnest Brew Works owner Scot Yarnell said.

For $10, you can come out listen to bagpipers, watch Irish dancers and join a kilt contest. The winner even gets a small prize

“Basic bragging rights; so basically it's like a Miss America-type sash and it's amazing,” Toledo Irish Club President Kelly Zawierucha said.

Of course, it's not a St. Paddy's Day celebration without a tall glass of green beer.

"We're going to put beer in this firkin right here. It's opening around 6. It will result in a green beer, and the green is not coming from food coloring (it's) from kale. Kale is very good for you and you're able to get your beer and vitamins at the same place tonight,” Yarnell said.

The St. Patrick's Day fundraiser will wrap up Monday at 10 p.m. And the officials in the Toledo Irish American Club hope that this event will continue grow for years to come.

"Oh, hopefully be able to put on the Irish Festival next year because there's no reason why Toledo shouldn't be on the map for Irish festivals,” Zawierucha said.

If you’re looking for entertainment on a Monday night, you can head over to Earnest Brew Works located on South Detroit Ave.



