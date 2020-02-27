TOLEDO, Ohio — The fan-favorite Bowling Green pizza joint, Campus Pollyeyes, announced on Thursday it will be opening a new Toledo location.

The small shop, famous for its massive stuffed breadsticks, first let hungry folks in the 419 know of its big news on the Campus Pollyeyes Facebook page.

However, the shop made no mention of exactly where in the city the new location will be popping up or when they'd be moving in. The post simply said, "Coming soon to Toledo." The photo on the Campus Pollyeyes page seems to show a location near the former Oasis at the University of Toledo campus.

The original Campus Pollyeyes opened up in Bowling Green and now sits at 440 East Court St. But, the popular spot has since opened up a Findlay location. And, now it looks like they are set to take on the Glass City.

A call has been placed with Campus Pollyeyes to get to the bottom of when and where Toledoans will finally be able to get a taste of the famous grub, but no one was immediately available during the typically busy dinner hour.

WTOL will keep you updated with the latest developments.

Campus Pollyeyes It's now official! Coming soon to Toledo...

