March 1 is going to be a real Sunday fun day for ice cream lovers!

Eric's Ice Cream Factory announced that it will be Free Cone Day!

All day at all Eric's locations, you can score a free ice cream cone, no purchase necessary.

The deal will be for soft serve cones only.

Eric's Ice Cream Factory Defiance East 2nd is now OPEN for the season!!! ... Defiance South... to open (hopefully) next Friday, February 14th. Bowling Green, Bryan & Defiance North Clinton are all open. See you soon at Eric's Ice Cream Factory :) See More

Don't miss out on your free cone!