A little taste of the upcoming Downtown Tiffin Chocolate Walk

After canceling last year's event due to COVID-19, 25 downtown businesses are ready to hand out sweet treats to visitors in Tiffin.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A sweet tradition in Tiffin is coming back this year after taking a break last year.

After COVID-19 canceled last year's event, the 2021 Downtown Tiffin Chocolate Walk is on.

The walking event is happening in early May for (hopefully) better weather than the traditional March or April dates.

25 participating businesses will offer unique chocolate treats to anyone who purchases a $25 chocolate walk ticket.

Many businesses will be hosting their own in-store giveaway or raffle.

The goal of the event is to not only bring people into Tiffin from outside of town, but to also get people from right here in Tiffin into the downtown as well.

"The best part for me is when I ask people where they're from, and they say they are from Tiffin, and they say they had no idea what was down here. This is a gem, this is a gem and people have no idea, even the people who live here have no idea what we have," said Susan Wilkinson, owner of Simply Susan's.

The 2021 Tiffin Downtown Chocolate Walk takes place May 8 beginning at 10 am.