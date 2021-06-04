Tiffin manufacturer begins making pedal bars

After servicing a Tiffin Pedal Co. pedal bar, the shop has taken on two other contracts to build new pedal bars for area communities.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Have you been on one of those pedal bars with friends or colleagues?

It's a growing trend across the country, and one northwest Ohio company's reached a whole new gear because of it.

Dan Perry, owner of Tiffin Pedal Company, needed some work done on his old pedal bar, so he brought it to Sarka Conveyor and Automation in Tiffin.

There, Sarka saw some improvements they could make to Perry's old bike, and then decided to build him a brand new one as well.

"To add a few things here and there, and how we want it to drive," Perry said.

Along with a heavier frame, Sarka decided to leave the driving to the driver, while the pedalers have less work to do at their seats.

"Instead of the pedalers actually powering the bike, the pedalers create energy which is put into a battery. The battery then powers the bike," said Sarka sales manager David Thacker.

And along with the improved motor and battery, another upgrade that Sarka is bringing to the table is a built-in cooler in the back benches.

Now, Sarka is busy in the pedal bar business, as they have finished a bike heading to Ottawa, are finishing up Perry's second bike, and will soon manufacture another for a Michigan city.

David says start to finish, Sarka can build a brand new pedal bar in 8-10 weeks.

And with these pedal bars being built locally, they can also be serviced locally as well.

"They're able to come and do repairs to it, that's probably the nicest thing. Any problems that we have, they built it so they know exactly what needs done. So, that is going to be one headache I won't have to have this year," Perry said.