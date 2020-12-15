Cops, firefighters deliver Christmas presents to Wood County kids in need

The Wood County Fraternal Order of Police is hosting its annual Cops and Kids Holiday Shopping event.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Wood County children in need are asking for essential items like food and clothing for Christmas, but first responders are making sure they don't go without what every child really wants: a toy under the tree.

Rossford police and officers from other agencies, alongside Wood County firefighters, filled their cars and trucks with presents and delivered them to kids and their families on Monday.

They began their delivery in Rossford before making their way to Perrysburg, Perrysburg Township, Northwood and Lake Township.

The Wood County Fraternal Order of Police has hosted The Cops and Kids Holiday Shopping Event for the last 13 years. The event raises money through donations and raffle tickets to buy gifts for kids for the holidays. This year, they'll be serving 73 children and 42 families throughout the county.

The tradition has looked a little different this season because of COVID-19. The officers went shopping on Saturday at the Rossford Meijer and then delivered the gifts right to the kids' front doors.

Officers said that on the kids' wish lists this year - more so than in past years - was clothing, hygiene items and food, before any toys.

"A lot of families have lost family members so the struggle is harder and a lot of jobs have been lost and the kids are a lot more in need so this is all about the kids," Officer Jodi Johnson with the Rossford Police Department said.

This year, the FOP has worked in conjunction with the Wood County Fire Fighters Association to provide food baskets for each of the families.

Here's a look at the rest of the delivery schedule for 2020: