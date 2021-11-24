Metamora's annual feather party back in-person and better than ever for 87th year

The Metamora-Amboy fire hall was packed with people from all over for the Thanksgiving tradition to raise funds for the village's volunteer fire department.

METAMORA, Ohio — Just like old times, the Metamora-Amboy Volunteer Fire Department hall was packed full of community members for the village's annual feather party Tuesday.

A feather party is a fundraiser with food and refreshments, a couple of different raffles, and a chance to win a turkey and/or a ham, and a wide range of other prizes.

Metamora's feather party funds will go towards the firefighters and EMS employees and volunteers. It helps the department continue to operate, and the community to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The department's fire chief, Jessica Geer, was happy and a little overwhelmed since this is her first feather party as chief.

"We just want to make as much as we can. It does go towards equipment for our fire and EMS. It goes towards fire retention, meaning retention of our employees, so we do events for them. It also goes towards getting equipment for trucks that our trustees provide. They provide the truck and we have to fill it with equipment," Geer said.

Geer is the first female fire chief in Fulton County, having started on Sept. 1, 2021. She noted last year's event was virtual; hence the excitement and overall feeling of what's next since this is the first time back together.

"It's quite humbling to have them all here. It's been a bit of a switch, and a bit of a struggle. So, we are just coming out of this and we're going to be better than ever," Geer said. "So I'm grateful for everyone here and excited to see where the department goes from here."

The yearly feather party is held every Tuesday before Thanksgiving and can attract nearly 200 community members from Metamora and the surrounding area. It's a family tradition, often with several generations gathering ahead of the holiday to attend together.

In addition to attending the event, community members helped set up their annual fundraiser with the support of other area departments.

Retired and current members of the Metamora-Amboy Volunteer Fire Department, township trustees and several community groups all pitched in with time, money or raffle items to help make this event a reality.

For anyone who was unable to attend this event but still wants to help the MAVFD, Geer said donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to the Metamora-Amboy Township Fire Department, 251 Mill Street, Metamora, OH 43540 or you can call the department at 419-644-3121 for more info.

And if you want a little taste of this Midwest tradition, you're invited to attend next year for the 88th time, as always, on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.