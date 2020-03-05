METAMORA, Ohio — As school buildings across Ohio remain closed for the rest of the academic year, teachers are finding creative ways to take the classroom experience online.

A local elementary school teacher is going one step further.

Jonathan Torrence teaches music at Evergreen Locals Schools in Metamora.

Torrence recently started his own YouTube channel.

He posts videos that explores musical concepts like rhythm and harmony but also teaches life lessons and a love for music.

Torrence also writes and composes original songs for his students each week.

The songs represent genres from all over the world, from rap to jazz to old English folk songs.

"Different things. I'll just pull and I'll put it together in a way that I feel like the students would enjoy, because that's the big thing. I want them to, I want them to leave my class loving music,” said Torrence.

For Torrence, creating content on YouTube that can entertain and engage his students has been a great way to bring the joy of music home and make sure his students are still learning even if they aren’t going to school.

RELATED: Local high school students get exclusive choreography from a Broadway cast member

RELATED: Homeschool like a pro: tips from a mother and homeschool teacher of eight

RELATED: YIKES! Kids have done some crazy things while in quarantine!