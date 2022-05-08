Ohio's tax-free weekend: save money on school supplies this weekend

Clothes under $75 dollars along with school supplies/instructional items under $20 are all tax free this weekend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking for a reason to start your back to school shopping, this weekend is the perfect excuse. Ohio's tax free weekend starts Friday, Aug. 5 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 7.

Here's an idea of what you can purchase tax-free this weekend:

- Clothing under $75 dollars

- School supplies under $20 dollars

- School instructional items under $20 dollars

The tax-free weekend comes ahead of the upcoming school year and was created to give families and teachers a break when it comes to school shopping.

Many stores are anticipating people to take advantage of the savings this weekend, especially as inflation continues to be an issue for many families. Meijer locations are also helping teachers catch a break with school supply savings when they present their school ID badge this year.

With the state tax rate in Toledo at 7.7%, consumers can expect to save up to 8 cents on the dollar when purchasing school supplies this weekend. When purchasing supplies for an entire school year, clothes included, savings can start to stack up.

There is no limit for how many items shoppers can purchase, so long as they stay within the price ranges

