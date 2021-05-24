Peloton to build first U.S. factory in Wood County's Troy Township

Ground will break this summer with production starting in 2023; over 2,000 jobs will be created.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Peloton Interactive Inc., one of the most recognizable names in home fitness equipment, plans to build its first U.S. factory in Troy Township.

Peloton made the announcement Monday. The company plans to break ground on the facility, known as Peloton Output Park, this summer and start production in 2023.

The $400 million investment will create more than 2,000 jobs and generate $138 million in annual payroll.

The Regional Growth Partnership on Monday confirmed the site to be the Eastwood Commerce Center, near U.S. Route 20 near the I-280 interchange. The facility will sit on more than 200 acres. The 1 million square-foot plant will consist of manufacturing, office and amenities space.

According to Gov. Mike DeWine's office, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 15-year, 2.301 percent job creation tax credit for the project.

"We are thrilled to bring a good portion of our manufacturing to United States soil and proud that it will be in the great state of Ohio,” said Peloton’s CEO and co-founder John Foley. “While we will continue to invest in our Asian manufacturing footprint as well as our existing facilities in the U.S. via our Precor sites, the new Peloton Output Park gives us a massive strategic lever to make sure we have capacity, quality, and economies of scale in our bike and tread product lines, to support our continued growth for years and years to come. We are incredibly excited to meet and welcome the Troy Township community into the Peloton family fold."

GREAT NEWS: Peloton to build its first U.S. factory in Ohio and create over 2,000 skilled manufacturing jobs in Wood County.



I'm thrilled to see this investment in American manufacturing come to Ohio - we have the most productive workers in the world. https://t.co/vISry1AKO9 — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 24, 2021

🚨 Peloton JUST announced they will be breaking ground on a new facility in Wood County. The new plant will bring over 2,000 jobs to #OH5! I look forward to the opportunities that Peloton will offer to Northwest Ohio and our communities. https://t.co/A3qQsEtOAY — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) May 24, 2021