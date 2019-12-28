TOLEDO, Ohio — While donations increase during the holiday season, officials at the Seagate Food Bank want to remind us that people need help throughout the year as well.

“We do see an influx around holiday time, we are very very thankful for that, but again, we are just asking the community to keep in mind hunger knows no season. We are here year-round helping to feed the underserved year-round,” SeaGate Food Bank Director of Community Engagement, Chery Dennis, said.

You can donate a variety of items, including non-perishable foods and juice. All you need to do is send it over to the bank and they will take care of the rest.

“We do have a whole list of different programs here for children, veterans and seniors as well. We ask the community to give new or gently used bedtime items for families in need here at the SeaGate Food Bank," Dennis said.

However, if you want to volunteer and help put, they encourage you to do so.

“Volunteers are the heart of the organization and we welcome everyone old and young to stop in and get to know us, we love to get to know you,” Dennis added.

If the SeaGate Food Bank is out of your way, here are a few other locations that take donations all year long:

Adams House Inc.

Beach House

Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry

Cedar Creek Church

Cherry Street Mission

Desales Outreach

Dove Manor

Emmanuel Baptist Food Pantry

Fellowship Matters

First Apostolic Church

Hope Manor Food Pantry

RELATED: SeaGate Food Bank awarded $15,000

RELATED: Islamic Center of Greater Toledo launches mobile food bank