Golden Retriever Rescue Resource hopes to end backyard breeding

Golden retrievers are a popular dog breed, but they're also filling up rescues across the nation right now.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — The golden retriever is the third most popular dog breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club. But although they're desired, many end up unwanted and at a shelter.

Amy Gheres, the president of the Waterville-based Golden Retriever Rescue Resource, said nearly every golden retriever rescue in the country is full right now, with the majority of the dogs coming from puppy mills or backyard breeders.

"People aren't educated on what they need to look for in a good breeder and so, they don't realize that what they're buying is a puppy that's probably going to have a lot of health issues down the road," she said.

Gheres' rescue has 22 dogs placed with fosters, all of which are volunteers.

Barb Gardner has been fostering for five years and currently has 3-year-old Nimbus, who doesn't have a tail.

"She did get stuck in the birth canal, we do know that much," Gardner said. "It's our understanding and was reported to us that the mother chewed the tail off."

She also has 7-month-old Cinnamon, who was taken to the vet after her walking seemed unusual.

"They did x-rays and her right hip is totally out of socket, hip dysphasia in both right and left and she also has subluxation knees," Gardner said.

Nimbus and Cinnamon's conditions are both the direct results of bad breeding Gheres said, and the only way to end the cycle is to go through reputable breeders or adopt from a breed-specific rescue.

Gheres said it's a rewarding experience.

"Just to see the tail wagging, eating out of your hand," she said.