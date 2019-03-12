TOLEDO, Ohio — For many, the holiday season is a time to spend with loved ones. But for a lot of Ohioans, their loved ones might be a little furrier than the regular person.

According to a survey conducted by Innovet Pet, 40% of Ohio pet owners admitted they will be spending more on their animals than their partner this Christmas.

The survey also showed that one in three pet owners dress their pets in Christmas-themed clothing.

The study surveyed 2,500 pet owners in Ohio and also concluded that 29% of the respondents will feed their pets part of their Christmas meal, such as a piece of turkey or roasted vegetables.

But it's important to know that a lot of the foods we traditionally have this time of year can make your pet very sick. Those include chocolate, nuts, raisins, grapes, apples, peaches, plums, apricots, green beans, carrots, brussels sprouts, broccoli, peas, spinach and some of the seasonings and sauces we pair with our food.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Besides, be aware of how much food you're giving your little one. About 6% of dog owners said their pets gain weight over the holidays, which can be very harmful to breeds that are not built to be heavy.

