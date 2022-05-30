Tiffin hosts first full Memorial Day parade in years

The previous two parades were canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

TIFFIN, Ohio — As many in our area have enjoyed the warm weather today, the Tiffin community came together to pay respect to their fallen service members.

Washington Street was packed Monday morning as hundreds came out for the city of Tiffin's Memorial Day parade and ceremony.

Patriotism was on full display as residents of all ages and backgrounds came out to show their support.

"Remembering all of those who fought and died for our freedoms, and those who are still serving today." said father Aaron Everhart, who brought his children to the parade.

It was the first year since 2019 that the city held a full-scale parade due to the ongoing pandemic.

"It's a Memorial Day parade. Memorials are supposed to be somber, yet this almost looks like a celebration. You could say it's a celebration of their lives, would be a good tie together and enforce the memorial part, remembering our fallen soldiers," said Jody O'Millian, president of United Veterans Council of Seneca County

Organizers are thrilled at the turnout from the community honoring those who sacrificed all for their country.

"I'm glad that we've come back and had a chance to have this ceremony to remember and get back into the swing of remembering our fallen comrades," Vietnam veteran Ed Kimmet said.

Today is an even more meaningful Memorial Day for the Tiffin community as they are also celebrating their bicentennial, even further connecting the community's past with the present.

Following the parade, a short memorial ceremony was held near the Seneca County Veterans Memorial.

Local leaders say it's important to be able to continue these services every year to make sure the tradition of honoring our fallen continues into the next generation.

"To me, getting the kids involved and teaching them to stand for the flag when it passes you is important to start instilling in the now, so when they're adults they continue to show respect for the flag," O'Millian said.