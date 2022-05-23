Alumni veterans honored in Bowsher High School's first-ever Memorial Day ceremony

After becoming a Purple Star School in 2020, Bowsher hosted a ceremony to remember former students who served by hosting a ceremony.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In a week, people across the nation will be honoring our military members who died while serving for Memorial Day.

But Bowsher High School is remembering them early and inviting some family members of veteran alumni.

Bowsher became a Purple Star-designated school in 2020.

The award recognizes schools for their commitment to military students and families.

And now, the school is honoring its alumni who have served.

"We have so many past alumni that have served in the military and every graduating class we usually have more and more students going into the military. We need to honor them," Bowsher's Purple Star liaison, Robyn Hage, said. "What a sacrifice that they are doing on behalf of our freedoms and I just don't want their stories to be lost."

This is the first ceremony Bowsher has held and they honored four servicemen.

Sgt. Joseph "Mad Dog" Myers was one of them.

His mother, Elizabeth Myers, says he was someone who went above and beyond to make sure his brothers and country were safe.

"Joe never considered himself a hero and today we have an opportunity to show the city and other people that he really was a hero," Myers said.

Bowsher's principal says this was all possible thanks to Wreaths Across America and the school's staff, who have a passion for making sure the students are remembered.

"It's so moving and it's very important for us to make sure we have those stories, that we retell those stories and that we never let their honor and legacy be forgotten," Principal Teri Sherwood said.

The staff at Bowsher has been compiling a list of graduates who are currently serving or who have served our country. The list is currently around 75 people but the teachers say there are more alumni out there.

The school plans to continue hosting these ceremonies.