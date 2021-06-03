Some fireworks retailers facing supply shortage; others planned ahead

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a ripple effect in the supply chain, local retailers say.

HOLLAND, Ohio — If you're planning to buy fireworks for the 4th of July, you might have a harder time finding what you want or need.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a ripple effect in the supply chain, local retailers say.

"Manufacturers overseas, mainly in China had to shut down because of the pandemic," said Greg Price, the Manager of J & W Fireworks in Oregon. "Then manufacturing had to get boosted back up and then everybody wants something shipped, but there's only so many ships and there's only so many containers you can put on a ship so it's really about the relationships you have with the people overseas."

Miller Fireworks and their surrounding stores in Michigan and Ohio reassure their customers they won't be affected by the shortage this year because they planned ahead. The company realized an impending shortage last year and made sure they were well stocked this year through July 4th, as well as throughout the summer.

Wholesale clients from around the country have been buying from them because of supplier issues.

At Miller Fireworks' retail stores, you'll see prices up 20-to-35%, something Price said is across the board in the industry, but they will offer a discount.

"The delivery cost and shipping cost has just been so great so we had to pass a little bit, but we said 'Hey, let's do something for the consumers so we're doing buy one, get one half off,'" Price said.

Price recommends people buy now so they won't have to fight for specific fireworks before Independence Day.