Haunted houses in Ohio: Where to get a good scare this Halloween

CLEVELAND — Are you brave enough to step inside the infamously eerie Mansfield Reformatory as creatures lurk in the darkness? What about exploring a haunted school or a creepy cave?
The Halloween season is upon us, and there are plenty of ways to get your scare on throughout Ohio this fall.
Below is an alphabetical guide to some of Ohio's haunted houses that are open for the 2023 Halloween season.
Happy haunting!
Blood Prison at Mansfield Reformatory (opens Sept. 29)
100 Reformatory Road
Mansfield, OH 44905
See video from a previous season at Blood Prison:
---
Bloodview Haunted House (opens Sept. 8)
1010 Towpath Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
See video from a previous season at Bloodview Haunted House in the player at the top of this story.
---
Carnage Haunted House (opens Sept. 15)
3770 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
---
Carnival of Horrors (opens Sept. 29)
Stark County Fairgrounds
305 Wertz Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44708
---
Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse (opens Sept. 29)
5665 Chippewa Road
Chippewa Lake, OH 44215
See video from a previous season at the Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse:
---
Dent Schoolhouse (opens Sept. 15)
5963 Harrison Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45248
---
Distracted Haunted House (opens Sept. 23)
1234 North Main Street
Bowling Green, OH 43402
---
Factory of Terror (opens Sept. 23)
4125 Mahoning Road NE
Canton, OH 44705
---
Fear Columbus (opens Sept. 15)
2605 Northland Plaza Drive
Columbus, OH 43231
---
Fear Forest (opens Sept. 22)
6780 Tod Avenue SW
Warren, OH 44481
---
Forest of Screams (opens Sept. 15)
1662 Medina Road
Medina, OH 44256
See video from a previous season at the Forest of Screams:
---
Fortress of Fear ScreamPark (opens Sept. 30)
12175 State Street
Alliance, OH 44601
---
Ghostly Manor (open year-round)
3319 Milan Road
Sandusky, OH 44870
---
Ghoul Brothers (opens Sept. 29)
3235 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
See video from a previous season at Ghoul Brothers:
---
HalloWeekends at Cedar Point (begins Sept. 14)
New for 2023, Cedar Point unleashes two new haunted attractions -- Midnight (indoor haunted maze) and Clownz: Death Metal Tour (outdoor scare zone).
1 Cedar Point Drive
Sandusky, OH 44870
See video from a previous HalloWeekends season:
---
Halloween Haunt at Kings Island (begins Sept. 22)
6300 Kings Island Drive
Mason, OH 45040
---
Haunted Hoochie (opens Sept. 14)
13861 Broad Street SW
Pataskala, OH 43062
---
Haunted Hoorah (opens Sept. 15)
311 Rose Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
---
Haunted Hydro (opens Sept. 23)
1333 Tiffin Street
Fremont, OH 43420
---
Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory (opens Sept. 23)
1300 Triplett Boulevard
Akron, OH 44306
---
Haunted Town Hall (opens Sept. 16)
103 South High Street
Lafayette, OH 45854
---
Hauntville Haunted House (opens Sept. 29)
1579 West River Road North,
Elyria, OH 44035
---
The Hidden Haunted Attraction (opens Sept. 22)
16410 Irish Ridge Road
East Liverpool, OH 43920
---
Hudson Haunted House (opens Sept. 23)
2250 Barlow Road
Hudson, OH 44236
---
Land of Illusion (opens Sept. 8)
8762 Thomas Road
Middletown, OH 45042
---
Lewisburg Haunted Cave (opens Sept. 15)
4392 Swishers Mill Road
Lewisburg, OH 45338
---
Maniacs in the Woods (opens Sept. 29)
2619 Hoagland Blackstub Road
Warren, OH 44481
---
Mohican Haunted Schoolhouse (opens Sept. 23)
155 West 3rd Street
Perrysville, OH 44864
See video from a previous season:
---
Nightmare at the Canfield Scaregrounds (opens Sept. 29)
7353 Fairground Boulevard
Canfield, OH 44406
---
Nightmare Cleveland (opens Sept. 16)
7460 Brookpark Road
Cleveland, OH 44129
---
Nightmare at Stagecoach Hollow (opens Sept. 29)
50435 Stagecoach Road
East Liverpool, OH 43920
---
Pioneer Waterland's Fall Fear Nightmare (opens Sept. 29)
10661 Kile Road
Chardon, OH 44024
---
Spooky Ranch (opens Sept. 22)
19066 East River Road
Columbia Station, OH 44028
---
Wells Township Haunted House (opens Sept 22)
101 Market Street
Brilliant, OH 43913