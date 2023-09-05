Cedar Point announces changes for 2023 HalloWeekends with 2 new haunted attractions

New for 2023 are the Midnight indoor haunted maze and Clownz: Death Metal Tour outdoor scare zone.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Are you ready to scream?

Cedar Point is preparing to unleash a new season of Halloween screams as their annual HalloWeekends event returns for its 26th year on select dates from Sept. 14 through Oct. 29.

The biggest updates include two new haunted attractions…

Midnight (new indoor haunted maze for 2023)

Mr. Midnight invites you into his mysteriously evil residence where you will be introduced to the Book of the Dark and all the fears, terrors, and horrors living within its pages. If he allows you to leave, you will never be the same. Dare to be his guest and see what dark stories Mr. Midnight has written for you.

Previous indoor haunted attractions returning this year include:

Bloodbath

Fearground Freak Show

Slaughter House

The Haunting of Eerie Estate

Clownz: Death Metal Tour (new outdoor scare zone for 2023)

As guests stroll down the Gemini Midway, they’ll stumble upon the “Butchers of Rock” band, who’ve found themselves performing an eternal concert night after night at HalloWeekends. With live music and clown-faced concertgoers roaming the venue in this new outdoor scare zone, it’s sure to provide sinister guitar licks, murderous metal music and blood-curdling screams.

Previous outdoor scare zones returning this year include:

CornStalkers 2.0

Tombstone Terror-tory

Cut Throat Cove

Blood on the Bayou

FRIGHTENING FOOD

Cedar Point is also unleashing new foods to terrify your taste buds for 2023 with options like smoked wings of fire, maple sausage on a stick with spicy sriracha maple syrup, cheesecake chimichangas with caramel and apple pie toppings, pumpkin pie spiced churros and more.

Also returning are the HalloWeekends-themed specialty drinks and “blood bags.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

As 3News first announced last month, Midnight Syndicate is making their return to HalloWeekends with a brand new show happening on the main outdoor stage near the Iron Dragon.

“The ‘Echoes of The Brimstone Club’ show combines macabre melodies from their new album with live performers, pyrotechnics and a few sinister scares,” Cedar Point explains.

This is just one of multiple live shows at the park this year. You can see a full lineup of live entertainment HERE.

KID-FRIENDLY FUN

If your pint-sized thrill seekers aren’t prepared for some of the more intense Halloween scares at Cedar Point, the park also offers a variety of family friendly activities during HalloWeekends like trick-or-treating, a corn maze and the Magical House on Boo Hill.

MORE FROM 3NEWS...