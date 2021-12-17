ProMedica’s 'Nights of Lights' bringing holiday fun to Toledo

Lights, food, music, and — of course — Santa! Promenade Park gets decked out for the holidays.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s a week until Christmas Eve and holiday cheer is in full swing!

If you are itching to keep the holiday memories going, head to downtown Toledo for ProMedica’s "Nights of Lights."

Prepare to be mesmerized by the gorgeous lights displayed proudly in Promenade Park.

But, the lights are just the beginning of the holiday fun! There will be hot chocolate and dessert food trucks, music, character meet-and-greets and Santa, the big man himself, will make a visit.

The event is Friday, Dec. 17 from 6-9 p.m. the whole family to enjoy!

If you miss it on Friday, there are plenty of other dates available for you to see the winter magic:

Saturday, Dec. 18, 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19, 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26, 4-6 p.m.

The event is free, and anyone can join. For more information on ProMedica’s Nights of Lights visit ProMedica’s Facebook event.