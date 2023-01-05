x
RECIPE: Upside-down apple brie pastry as seen on Good Day

Check out this indulgent recipe that includes fruit and cheese.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Check out this recipe for an upside-down apple brie pastry as demonstrated by Chef Charine on Good Day on May 1. This recipe makes eight pastries. 

Ingredients

1 apple, sliced 

1 package puff pastry 

1 package of brie, sliced 

Tablespoon of honey

Egg wash 


Instructions

  • Place a sheet pan down with parchment paper 
  • Drizzle honey in four spots lay your sliced apples on top of the honey
  • Lay a piece of Brie on top of the apples 
  • Lay your cut puff pastry on top and press the corners down
  • Egg wash the top of the pastry
  • Bake at 400 for 12-15 mins

