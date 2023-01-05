RECIPE: Upside-down apple brie pastry as seen on Good Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Check out this recipe for an upside-down apple brie pastry as demonstrated by Chef Charine on Good Day on May 1. This recipe makes eight pastries.
Ingredients
1 apple, sliced
1 package puff pastry
1 package of brie, sliced
Tablespoon of honey
Egg wash
Instructions
- Place a sheet pan down with parchment paper
- Drizzle honey in four spots lay your sliced apples on top of the honey
- Lay a piece of Brie on top of the apples
- Lay your cut puff pastry on top and press the corners down
- Egg wash the top of the pastry
- Bake at 400 for 12-15 mins
