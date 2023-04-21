Spinach and mushroom empanadas with chimichurri recipe as seen on Good Day on WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking for some healthy eating, Jacquelyn Jones has the recipe for you. Check out this great plant-based empanada and chimichurri pairing from SolFood Collective in Perrysburg.
Spinach and mushroom empanadas with chimichurri
Dough ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups All purpose flour (plus more for dusting)
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 2 tbsps avocado oil
- 1/2 cup warm water
Filling ingredients
- 1/2 cup yellow onion (diced)
- 1 cup mushrooms (chopped)
- 1 garlic cloves (minced)
- 1 red hot chili pepper (seeded and minced; sub 1 tsp chili flakes)
- 3 cups baby spinach
- 1 tsp nutritional yeast
- 1/2 tsp chipotle powder
- sea salt and black pepper (to flavor)
Chimichurri ingredients
- 1/2 cup avocado oil
- 2 tbsps red wine vinegar
- 1 cup flat-leaf parsley (chopped)
- 4 garlic cloves (minced)
- 1 tbsps shallot (minced)
- 1 red hot chili pepper (seeded and minced; sub 1 tsp chili flakes)
- 1 tsp dry oregano (sub fresh)
- 1 tsp sea salt
- Black pepper (to taste)
- Vegan butter (Melt or Earth Balance brand, melted)
Instructions
Empanadas
Dough:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- In large bowl with wooden spoon, mix dry ingredients (1 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 tsp sea salt, 1/4 tsp baking powder) while slowly adding 1/2 cup of water and 2 tbsp oil. Use a wooden spoon to blend together until the dough starts to form. Use your hands if it's easier!
- Transfer the dough on a lightly floured surface and knead until nice and elastic (about 1 to 2 minutes.)
- Form a ball, cut it in half to make two balls and place it back in the bowl. Cover with a damp towel and set it aside.
Filling:
- Add 2 tbsp avocado oil to a pan over medium-high heat.
- Add everything but spinach to the pan: 1/2 cup diced onion, 1 cup diced mushrooms, 1 minced garlic clove, 1 minced red chili pepper, 1 tsp nutritional yeast, 1/2 tsp chipotle powder, salt and pepper to flavor.
- Cook for 5 to 7 minutes.
- Turn heat to low, add spinach and mix until it becomes slightly wilted (about 1-2 minutes) and set it aside.
Assemble:
- On a floured surface, take one dough ball and roll it out to form a circle about 1/8-inch thick. Tip: Use a tortilla press if you have one.
- Use a round cookie cutter, wide-mouth glass or jar, and press down firmly to make circles.
- On a baking sheet with parchment paper, lay circles about 2 inches apart. Continue this until all of the dough is gone.
- Using a teaspoon, spoon your filling in the center of the circle.
- Fold your empanada over, forming a crescent. Then press firmly with a fork along the edges, sealing it closed. Tip: Use an empanada press if you have one.
- Brush the top of the empanadas with melted vegan butter.
- Bake them at 400 degrees for 20 minutes
Chimichurri:
- While the empanadas are baking, start your sauce.
- To a bowl, add 1/2 cup avocado oil, 2 tbsp red wine vinegar, 1/2 cup chopped parsley, 4 minced garlic cloves (use 2 if you don't like that much garlic) 1 tbsp minced shallot, 1 minced red chili pepper, 1 tsp oregano, 1 tsp salt and pepper to taste. Tip: You can add parsley, garlic cloves, shallot, chili pepper and oregano to a food processor instead of chopping.
- Mix together and let sit for about 10 min for full flavor. The longer it sits, the better it is.
- Add this to the wet ingredients in a bowl.
- Salt and pepper to taste.
Dip the empanadas in the chimichurri and enjoy.
Tips
More protein: Don't like mushrooms? Use vegan meat like Beyond or Impossible instead.
Leftovers: Store empanadas in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Store chimichurri covered in a jar or container on the counter for up to 5 days.
Make ahead: Don't want to make a full batch? Store uncooked empanadas in the freezer for up to 3 months.