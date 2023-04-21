Spinach and mushroom empanadas with chimichurri recipe as seen on Good Day on WTOL 11

A SolFood Collective plant-based recipe pairing spinach and mushroom empanadas with chimichurri as seen during April 21's episode of Good Day on WTOL 11.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking for some healthy eating, Jacquelyn Jones has the recipe for you. Check out this great plant-based empanada and chimichurri pairing from SolFood Collective in Perrysburg.

Spinach and mushroom empanadas with chimichurri

Dough ingredients

1 1/2 cups All purpose flour (plus more for dusting)

1/2 tsp sea salt

2 tbsps avocado oil

1/2 cup warm water

Filling ingredients

1/2 cup yellow onion (diced)

1 cup mushrooms (chopped)

1 garlic cloves (minced)

1 red hot chili pepper (seeded and minced; sub 1 tsp chili flakes)

3 cups baby spinach

1 tsp nutritional yeast

1/2 tsp chipotle powder

sea salt and black pepper (to flavor)

Chimichurri ingredients

1/2 cup avocado oil

2 tbsps red wine vinegar

1 cup flat-leaf parsley (chopped)

4 garlic cloves (minced)

1 tbsps shallot (minced)

1 red hot chili pepper (seeded and minced; sub 1 tsp chili flakes)

1 tsp dry oregano (sub fresh)

1 tsp sea salt

Black pepper (to taste)

Vegan butter (Melt or Earth Balance brand, melted)





Instructions

Empanadas

Dough:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In large bowl with wooden spoon, mix dry ingredients (1 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 tsp sea salt, 1/4 tsp baking powder) while slowly adding 1/2 cup of water and 2 tbsp oil. Use a wooden spoon to blend together until the dough starts to form. Use your hands if it's easier! Transfer the dough on a lightly floured surface and knead until nice and elastic (about 1 to 2 minutes.) Form a ball, cut it in half to make two balls and place it back in the bowl. Cover with a damp towel and set it aside.

Filling:

Add 2 tbsp avocado oil to a pan over medium-high heat. Add everything but spinach to the pan: 1/2 cup diced onion, 1 cup diced mushrooms, 1 minced garlic clove, 1 minced red chili pepper, 1 tsp nutritional yeast, 1/2 tsp chipotle powder, salt and pepper to flavor. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes. Turn heat to low, add spinach and mix until it becomes slightly wilted (about 1-2 minutes) and set it aside.

Assemble:

On a floured surface, take one dough ball and roll it out to form a circle about 1/8-inch thick. Tip: Use a tortilla press if you have one. Use a round cookie cutter, wide-mouth glass or jar, and press down firmly to make circles. On a baking sheet with parchment paper, lay circles about 2 inches apart. Continue this until all of the dough is gone. Using a teaspoon, spoon your filling in the center of the circle. Fold your empanada over, forming a crescent. Then press firmly with a fork along the edges, sealing it closed. Tip: Use an empanada press if you have one. Brush the top of the empanadas with melted vegan butter. Bake them at 400 degrees for 20 minutes

Chimichurri:

While the empanadas are baking, start your sauce. To a bowl, add 1/2 cup avocado oil, 2 tbsp red wine vinegar, 1/2 cup chopped parsley, 4 minced garlic cloves (use 2 if you don't like that much garlic) 1 tbsp minced shallot, 1 minced red chili pepper, 1 tsp oregano, 1 tsp salt and pepper to taste. Tip: You can add parsley, garlic cloves, shallot, chili pepper and oregano to a food processor instead of chopping. Mix together and let sit for about 10 min for full flavor. The longer it sits, the better it is. Add this to the wet ingredients in a bowl. Salt and pepper to taste.

Dip the empanadas in the chimichurri and enjoy.

Tips

More protein: Don't like mushrooms? Use vegan meat like Beyond or Impossible instead.

Leftovers: Store empanadas in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Store chimichurri covered in a jar or container on the counter for up to 5 days.

Make ahead: Don't want to make a full batch? Store uncooked empanadas in the freezer for up to 3 months.