RECIPE: French toast with peach cobbler topping as seen on Good Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking for a recipe for breakfast (or any time of day) look no further. Rev's recipe for French toast with peach cobbler topping is a perfect fit for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Peach topping
Ingredients:
- 2 cans of peaches in heavy syrup
- 1/2 cup of granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup of light brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg
- 1/2 cup of cornstarch with cold water
Directions:
- Add your ingredients and stir until all the ingredients are incorporated together.
- Start on medium-high heat for 5 minutes and adjust to medium-low heat until you get the consistency of syrup.
French toast
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla
- 1 tablespoon of cinnamon
- 1/2 cup of milk
- 1 loaf of brioche bread
Directions:
- On medium-low heat, add your butter to your skillet or griddle.
- Once the butter is melted, take your sliced brioche bread and dip it in your egg wash on both sides.
- Cook French toast on both sides for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Plate with powdered sugar and whipped cream and serve.
Enjoy!