RECIPE: French toast with peach cobbler topping as seen on Good Day

In the Kitchen with Rev's recipe for French toast with peach cobbler topping is a perfect fit for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Credit: In the Kitchen with Rev

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking for a recipe for breakfast (or any time of day) look no further. Rev's recipe for French toast with peach cobbler topping is a perfect fit for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Peach topping

Ingredients:

  • 2 cans of peaches in heavy syrup
  • 1/2 cup of granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup of light brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup of cornstarch with cold water

Directions:

  1. Add your ingredients and stir until all the ingredients are incorporated together.
  2. Start on medium-high heat for 5 minutes and adjust to medium-low heat until you get the consistency of syrup.

French toast

Ingredients:

  • 6 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla
  • 1 tablespoon of cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup of milk 
  • 1 loaf of brioche bread

 Directions:

  1. On medium-low heat, add your butter to your skillet or griddle.
  2. Once the butter is melted, take your sliced brioche bread and dip it in your egg wash on both sides.
  3. Cook French toast on both sides for 2 to 3 minutes.
  4. Plate with powdered sugar and whipped cream and serve.

Enjoy!

Credit: In the Kitchen with Rev

