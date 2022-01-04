Raising Cane's coming soon to former French Quarter location in Perrysburg Township

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — At long last, it appears Raising Cane’s is coming to northwest Ohio.
A representative from the popular chicken finger restaurant confirmed the news to WTOL Tuesday afternoon. They are planning to move in to the old Holiday Inn French Quarter location on Fremont Pike in Perrysburg Township.
The final details still have to be approved by the zoning commission.
Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant that offers chicken finger meals. They’ve got over 500 locations across the country and recently opened a location in Sandusky.