Beckett's Burger Bar a cozy comfort food hot spot in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — You can't miss Beckett's as you stroll down Bowling Green's Main Street.

Its giant red sign is what catches the eye, but it's the signature sandwiches that keep people in the door.

Beckett's Burger Bar is a family-owned shop that provides a cozy spot to grab a drink and watch the game. But, it isn't just another college bar. It's "better than bar food" and surprisingly crafty cocktails appeal to folks from all walks of life.

Of course, with "burger" in the name, there's a lot of pressure to live up to the hype; a challenge owners George and Amy Strata have taken on with gusto.

The Falcon burger is surely a hit - not only due to its name, but because it is a solid souped-up classic. It is covered in four types of cheese and thick slabs of bacon. The veggies on top are piled high; a fresh, crisp addition to round it all out.

But, the Stratas aren't scared to experiment. The "Mac and Chunks" feels like a Frankenstein's Monster of comfort food, in the best way. As if a giant bowl of mac and cheese wouldn't be enough, at Beckett's, they top it with crispy jalapeños, lightly floured chicken chunks and a creamy queso — yes, more cheese!

The family purchased the restaurant back in 2007 and five years later, George's parents — George and Phina — joined them.

The Stratas clearly take pride in their work, as the whole family is heavily involved in the day-to-day duties. One of them is always around to take orders or was dishes, and that dedication really comes through in the quality of their product.

It's not only a "family business" because of their venture together, but because of the way they treat every person who walks through those bright red doors.

Beckett's is located at 163 S. Main St. in Bowling Green. Check out the shop's menu here. The burger bar is open seven days a week:

Sunday: 11 a..m - 9 p.m.

Monday - Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Wednesday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. -12 a.m.