Lunch at Levis returns Thursday to downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A weekly summertime tradition is returning Thursday to downtown Toledo.
Lunch at Levis is back for the 17th year in a row at Levis Square Park at the corner of St. Clair Street and Madison Avenue. There will be food trucks and live entertainment each Thursday through Sept. 22.
The event runs weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The live entertainment lineup is as follows:
June 2 – Kyle White
June 9 – Caveman Chris Jaquillard
June 16 – Andrew Ellis
June 23 – Katie's Randy Cat
June 30 – The Good, The Bad & The Blues
July 7 – Chloe and the Steel Strings
July 14 – Not Fast Enuff
July 21 – Arctic Clam
July 28 – Ben DeLong
Aug 4. – Johnny Rodriguez
Aug. 11 – Brent Lowry
Aug. 18 – Trez & Ramona
Aug. 25 – Glass City Steel
Sept. 1 – Extra Stout
Sept. 8 – The Skittle Bots
Sept. 15 – Three's Kin
Sept. 22 – Tony Salazar
