Breaking News
Food

Lunch at Levis returns Thursday to downtown Toledo

You can grab lunch from a food truck and listen to live music every Thursday through Sept. 22.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A weekly summertime tradition is returning Thursday to downtown Toledo.

Lunch at Levis is back for the 17th year in a row at Levis Square Park at the corner of St. Clair Street and Madison Avenue. There will be food trucks and live entertainment each Thursday through Sept. 22.

The event runs weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The live entertainment lineup is as follows:

June 2 – Kyle White

June 9 – Caveman Chris Jaquillard

June 16 – Andrew Ellis

June 23 – Katie's Randy Cat

June 30 – The Good, The Bad & The Blues

July 7 – Chloe and the Steel Strings

July 14 – Not Fast Enuff

July 21 – Arctic Clam

July 28 – Ben DeLong

Aug 4. – Johnny Rodriguez

Aug. 11 – Brent Lowry

Aug. 18 – Trez & Ramona

Aug. 25 – Glass City Steel

Sept. 1 – Extra Stout

Sept. 8 – The Skittle Bots

Sept. 15 – Three's Kin

Sept. 22 – Tony Salazar

