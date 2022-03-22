BGSU opens new pub inside student union

Pub 1910, named for the year the university was founded, offers entrees, shareables and beer on tap. Students can use Falcon Dollars at the establishment.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — There is a new dining option at Bowling Green State University.

Pub 1910 is now open on the first floor of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union next to Starbucks. The establishment, named for the year BGSU was founded, features artwork highlighting the university's early years.

The menu includes entrees, sandwiches, salads, and shareables. There are 12 taps featuring regional beers as well as non-alcoholic options.

Food options include steak and frites, double smash burger, grilled salmon, Nashville hot chicken and fried cheese curds.

Pub 1910 is open to the public. Falcon Dollars and BG1 bucks are accepted.

The full menu can be found here.