Amazon offering workers free tuition to UT, BGSU through Clear Choice program

TOLEDO, Ohio — Amazon is partnering with 140 universities, including the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University, to provide free tuition for employees.

Thursday's announcement is part of the company's enhancement to the Career Choice program, which is designed to help frontline employees develop skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. An Amazon news release stated the program aims to "upskill" more than 300,000 workers by 2025.

“We’re committed to empowering our employees with easy access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere,” said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We’re thrilled today to be adding more education partners to our Career Choice program, which we hope will give our team access to the educational paths that fit their passions. Whether someone is looking to build their English proficiency skills, prepare for GED testing, or earn their Bachelor’s degree, we’re working to meet our employees wherever they are on their educational journey.”

Career Choice allows employees to take classes in-person or online, or at one of Amazon's on-campus classrooms. The program launched in 2012 and has provided education for 50,000 workers.

“The University of Toledo is proud to partner with Amazon to help its employees achieve their individual academic and career goals while also developing our region’s workforce,” said Collin Palmer, director of undergraduate admission at UToledo. “We welcome opportunities like this to collaborate with business and industry leaders for the advancement of our region, Ohio and the nation.”

Employees can utilize the program each year they work at Amazon and are eligible 90 days after employment. Clear Choice offers the chance to complete a bachelor's degree, earn industry certifications or take part in high school completion programs.

“As a public university for the public good, Bowling Green State University is so pleased to partner with Amazon and their Career Choice program,” BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. “This public-corporate partnership increases accessibility to an education of value. Amazon employs thousands of Ohioans, and the University’s innovative and nationally ranked academic programs prepare our graduates for meaningful and productive careers.”