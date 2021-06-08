Toledo Transmission workers to be laid off again due to semiconductor shortage

This is the third time certain employees have been off work due to the global issue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Employees at the General Motors Toledo Transmission plant will be temporarily laid off for a third time due to the global semiconductor shortage.

According to an internal memo obtained by WTOL, all 8-speed rear wheel drive operations employees on first and second shift will be off the week of June 28. The following week will be a previously scheduled plant vacation shutdown.

Affected workers are tentatively scheduled to return July 12.

The memo says the company is "doing everything possible" to manage the situation and minimize the impact to workers.