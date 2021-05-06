General Motors' Toledo Transmission to shut down one line for a week

The global semiconductor shortage is again impacting Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — General Motors' Toledo Transmission plant will shut down for a week later this month due to the semiconductor issue affecting the auto industry.

Toledo Transmission will be down the week of May 17, according to an internal memo provided to WTOL. Employees are expected to return May 24.

The memo says the company is "doing everything possible to manage this situation and minimize the impact to our team members and our customers."