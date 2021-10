Workers have been laid off several times this year due to the ongoing microchip shortage.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Continued supply chain issues affecting the global automobile industry are shutting down some production again at the General Motors Toledo Transmission plant.

According to communication provided to WTOL 11, the AB1V shift will be down the week of Oct. 18. The GF9 shift will be down for three weeks starting Nov. 1.

Heat treat workers on the GF9 shift are not affected.