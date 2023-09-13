Toledo Zoo welcomes baby giraffe 'Franklin'

The giraffe calf is currently being held off-exhibit with his mother while zookeepers introduce him to the herd.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo has welcomed a baby giraffe as the latest edition to the herd, according to a social media post from the organization.

The calf, Franklin, was born to mother, Tuli, and father, Rocket, on Saturday. Tuli completed the "tall task" of giving birth to a 165 lb. calf. Zookeepers said a neonatal exam found both mother and baby were doing well off-exhibit.

Zookeepers will introduce Franklin to the rest of the herd when they deem he is ready; following that, Zoo visitors can meet Franklin at the Africa exhibit later this month.

The zoo published several pictures of Franklin on social media. He is pictured below:

It's been a tall task keeping this secret... A new Giraffe calf has joined our tower! 🦒💙🎉 The 165-pound male, Franklin,... Posted by The Toledo Zoo on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

This comes as Toledo zookeepers prepare to welcome the third calf of Renee, the facility's well-known African Elephant. She is due in 2024.

Late last year, the Toledo Zoo also welcomed twin polar bear cubs.