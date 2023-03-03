Toledo Zoo reveals gender of twin polar bear cubs

Nearly 3,000 people tried to guess the gender of the Toledo Zoo's latest adorable additions. Who was right?

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo has announced the genders of the twin polar bear cubs born in late 2022.

Earlier this year, zoo officials asked community members to guess the genders of the cubs. In a Facebook post Thursday, the votes were tallied up: out of 2,978 votes, 17% expected twin girls, 71% guessed one boy, one girl and 12% guessed the cubs were twin boys.

12% were correct.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Toledo Zoo announced the cubs were both males.

The cubs were born to 23-year-old polar bear Crystal as a part of a breeding program. The male polar bear who sired the twins, 17-year-old Nuka, was relocated to another zoo in late February as a part of the AZA Species Survival Plan.

The two cubs are the first to be born to the zoo since 2010 and are Crystal's eighth and ninth cub. They are expected to appear in front of zoo visitors later this spring.

The zoo will hold a naming contest for the two cubs. More information regarding the contest is expected to come in the near future.

