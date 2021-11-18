Pop the popcorn: You could get paid more than $1,200 to watch your favorite childhood movies

Apply to be a 'nostalgia movie critic' for a chance to re-experience 5 of your favorite childhood movies and earn $1,234.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Wouldn’t it be nice if your love and honest criticism for your favorite childhood films were recognized through monetary gains?

Now until Dec. 17, applicants can submit their proposal of the five childhood films they would watch if chosen to participate for the $1,234 reward. Bonus points are given to applicants who can include a video of why this is the perfect adventure for them. The more creative, the better. Applications can be submitted online here.

The nostalgia movie critic can share their childhood films with children in their own family, friends or with a partner. They can recruit whatever crew they desire before they sail off to watch five childhood movies by Jan. 15. Here are some films to consider:

Movies celebrating anniversaries

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (20th)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (20th)

Beauty and the Beast (30th)

Hook (30th)

Fiddler on the Roof (50th)

Movies celebrating remakes

Dune

West Side Story

Much-awaited sequels

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Top Gun: Maverick

Matrix 4

The Adventure and Pot of Gold