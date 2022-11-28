x
Sweet potato pie on WTOL 11 Good Day

Check out the recipe from Jera's Heavenly Sweet that you can use for the holidays.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's not pumpkin pie, not apple pie, but this pie can satisfy a sweet tooth for the holidays too.

Here is the recipe for sweet potato pie that Brianna Stewart, from Jera's Heavenly Sweet, showed the Good Day on WTOL 11 crew Monday:

Ingredients for the crust

2 1/2 cups flour

1/2 tbsp sugar

½ tsp salt

1 cup Crisco or cold butter

7 tbsp cold water

Ingredients for the filling      

3 Medium Sweet potatoes                                                              

¾ cup brown sugar                                                                             

2 tsp vanilla flavoring                                                                        

¾ tsp nutmeg                                                                                      

½ tsp cinnamon                                                                                  

Pinch of salt

1 can sweetened condensed milk

¾ can evaporated milk

1 egg

¼ cup melted butter

Instructions for the crust:

  • Mix flour, salt, and sugar together then cut in Crisco/butter using pastry cutter or food processor.
  • Mix in cold water by hand until the dough holds together and is no longer crumby.
  • Roll out onto a flat surface until 1/8 inch thick, then wrapping around the rolling pin lay the dough over a 9in pie pan.
  • Form dough to the pan and crimp the rim of the pie into consistent pattern.
  • Set aside

Instructions for the filling:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Boil sweet potatoes until a fork easily punctures the skin. Once their done cooking, strain water and carefully remove the skin.
  • Put sweet potatoes into a food processor or blender and puree until they’re smooth with no lumps.
  • Scoop them out and put them into a mixing bowl.  Add the rest of the ingredients and either whisk or mix using a hand mixer until all ingredients are thoroughly combined. Mixture should be the texture of a thick liquid.  
  • Pour the pie filling into the unbaked crust and bake in preheated oven for 45-60 minutes until the crust is golden brown and pie filling is firm.
  • Let chill in the refrigerator until firm enough to cut.

