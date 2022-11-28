Sweet potato pie on WTOL 11 Good Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's not pumpkin pie, not apple pie, but this pie can satisfy a sweet tooth for the holidays too.
Here is the recipe for sweet potato pie that Brianna Stewart, from Jera's Heavenly Sweet, showed the Good Day on WTOL 11 crew Monday:
Ingredients for the crust
2 1/2 cups flour
1/2 tbsp sugar
½ tsp salt
1 cup Crisco or cold butter
7 tbsp cold water
Ingredients for the filling
3 Medium Sweet potatoes
¾ cup brown sugar
2 tsp vanilla flavoring
¾ tsp nutmeg
½ tsp cinnamon
Pinch of salt
1 can sweetened condensed milk
¾ can evaporated milk
1 egg
¼ cup melted butter
Instructions for the crust:
- Mix flour, salt, and sugar together then cut in Crisco/butter using pastry cutter or food processor.
- Mix in cold water by hand until the dough holds together and is no longer crumby.
- Roll out onto a flat surface until 1/8 inch thick, then wrapping around the rolling pin lay the dough over a 9in pie pan.
- Form dough to the pan and crimp the rim of the pie into consistent pattern.
- Set aside
Instructions for the filling:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Boil sweet potatoes until a fork easily punctures the skin. Once their done cooking, strain water and carefully remove the skin.
- Put sweet potatoes into a food processor or blender and puree until they’re smooth with no lumps.
- Scoop them out and put them into a mixing bowl. Add the rest of the ingredients and either whisk or mix using a hand mixer until all ingredients are thoroughly combined. Mixture should be the texture of a thick liquid.
- Pour the pie filling into the unbaked crust and bake in preheated oven for 45-60 minutes until the crust is golden brown and pie filling is firm.
- Let chill in the refrigerator until firm enough to cut.
More on WTOL: