Chili cook-off recipes you can try at home | Good Day on WTOL 11

The Good Day crew battles to see whose chili recipe is the best. Here's how you can try them for yourself.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Good Day crew held a chili cook-off on Monday. Here are some of the recipes you can try for yourself at home. 

"GOOD FAY" Chili

2 lbs ground beef, browned (can substitute ground turkey)
2 cans chili beans
36 oz salsa of your choice
1 green bell pepper, diced
3 large jalapenos, diced
1 can diced tomatoes
1 tsp. cayenne
1 tsp. seasoning salt
1 tbsp. chili powder

Mix all ingredients in a slow cooker and cook on low at least 4 hours.

Steve's Chili Recipe

1 pound of ground beef or ground turkey
1 can of diced tomatoes
1 can of red kidney beans
1 packet of chili seasoning
3 table spoons of sugar
1/2 cup of ketchup

LOAD IT UP WITH LOUISIANA HOT SAUCE!

