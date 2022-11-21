Chili cook-off recipes you can try at home | Good Day on WTOL 11

The Good Day crew battles to see whose chili recipe is the best. Here's how you can try them for yourself.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Good Day crew held a chili cook-off on Monday. Here are some of the recipes you can try for yourself at home.

"GOOD FAY" Chili

2 lbs ground beef, browned (can substitute ground turkey)

2 cans chili beans

36 oz salsa of your choice

1 green bell pepper, diced

3 large jalapenos, diced

1 can diced tomatoes

1 tsp. cayenne

1 tsp. seasoning salt

1 tbsp. chili powder

Mix all ingredients in a slow cooker and cook on low at least 4 hours.

Steve's Chili Recipe

1 pound of ground beef or ground turkey

1 can of diced tomatoes

1 can of red kidney beans

1 packet of chili seasoning

3 table spoons of sugar

1/2 cup of ketchup

LOAD IT UP WITH LOUISIANA HOT SAUCE!