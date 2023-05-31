Cedar Point confirms with officials debris fell from 'Corkscrew' rollercoaster

This comes after a photo circulated social media Monday, claiming to show a large piece of red and blue debris near the Corkscrew.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A piece of debris broke off of the Corkscrew rollercoaster, Cedar Point confirmed to the Ohio Department of Agriculture Wednesday. This comes after a photo circulated social media Monday, claiming to show a large piece of red and blue debris near the Corkscrew.

ODA told WTOL 11 they had not been made formally aware of any incident involving the Corkscrew as of Tuesday, but confirmed they had inspected and permitted all of the park's rollercoasters prior to its opening earlier this month.

Cedar Point is only required to report accidents or serious injuries to ODA, per Ohio law. Cedar Point is responsible for daily maintenance and inspections prior to opening rides.

ODA contacted Cedar Point regarding the incident. On Wednesday, ODA told WTOL 11 that Cedar Point confirmed the piece had come from the Corkscrew.

No injuries related to the incident have been reported.

WTOL 11 reached out to Cedar Point for comment but has yet to hear back.

Cedar Point faced scrutiny after a woman was seriously injured when an L-shaped bracket fell off the Top Thrill Dragster ride in 2021. ODA cleared Cedar Point of any wrongdoing in that incident.

The Dragster was permanently closed.

