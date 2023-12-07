What’s coming to Cedar Point in 2024? Park teases August 1 as possible announcement date for reimagined Top Thrill Dragster

What's coming to Cedar Point in 2024? The secrets will soon be revealed...

SANDUSKY, Ohio — After months of speculation, it appears Cedar Point will announce their plans for the 2024 season and what’s in store for the reimagined Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster experience on Aug. 1.

It comes as Cedar Point posted a fresh tease on social media Tuesday afternoon with a big focus on the date along with a new message… Here’s the brief message included with their post:

GET REVVVED UP

08.01.23

#CedarPoint #CP24PHP

Fans quickly noted the triple “v” used in “revvved” as a possible clue to the redesigned roller coaster. As we've seen with previous posts, the hashtag #CP24PHP was included once again -- which has left fans guessing the secret message behind "PHP."

Just last week, Cedar Point added a handful of new teases inside the park near the former Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster with the word “RACING” prominently featured along with this message: “JOIN THE TEAM: 2024.”

You can see some of those pictures below…

Updated photos surrounding the former Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point’s #CP24PHP project. #CoasterNation #iheartcp #CedarPoint Posted by Coaster Nation on Friday, July 14, 2023

Here are other recent posts Cedar Point has made to tease the new attraction...

🎨 A little paint here…

🔘 a lot of paint there…

🖌️ Could you transform a canvas

🚀 more than 400 feet in the air?#CedarPoint #CP24PHP pic.twitter.com/unipdzC0Dc — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) July 7, 2023

Construction crews have been working at the attraction’s site for months -- including the installation of what appears to be new footers beyond the original ride station near the Iron Dragon.

SAYING GOODBYE TO TOP THRILL DRAGSTER

"Cedar Point’s legacy of roller coaster innovation continues with a one-of-a-kind addition to the park’s world-renowned ride lineup, coming in 2024," the park said back on Jan. 9. "Our entire team is hard at work, creating a new formula for thrills. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new coaster coming to The Roller Coaster Capital of the World. We can’t wait for you to experience it!"

Construction walls appeared around the attraction toward the end of the 2022 season as crews began working to dismantle some pieces of the track.

You can watch POV footage of the original Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster in the player below:

The ride has been closed since August 2021 after an incident in which a bracket came off the ride and struck a 44-year-old woman in the back of the head. She has since filed a lawsuit in connection with the incident, which 3News reported last week.

A 620-page report released in February 2022 by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which oversees the state’s amusement parks, declared there was “insufficient evidence to find the action or inactions of Cedar Point violated any of the laws.” You can review that report HERE.

“Cedar Point has cooperated fully with ODA throughout its investigation into the incident and we will closely review the substance of ODA’s report," park officials said in a statement after the ODA report was released.

When it first opened in 2003, Top Thrill Dragster became the first roller coaster in the world to top 400 feet. Here's how the attraction was initially described:

Put the pedal to the metal because no speeding tickets are cited to Top Thrill Dragster. Three point eight….that’s 3.8… seconds. That is all it takes to go from a complete standstill to 120 miles per hour. You’ve never experienced speed like this. Even with a true drag strip “Christmas tree” light counting down the launch, you’ll never be ready for the pure adrenaline rush packed into a 17 second race. Riders are launched in the blink of an eye before sprinting straight up at a 90-degree incline. If you dare to open your eyes at the top you will see spectacular views only viewed by the bravest 420 feet in the air. But look quick, before you know it, you’re hurtling back to the ground in a 270- degree twist before crossing the finish line. We aren’t kidding when we say that this high-octane sprint to the checkered flag knows a thing or twenty about horsepower.