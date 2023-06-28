Cedar Point makes 2024 tease with mysterious tweet as crews work to reimagine Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster: #CP24PHP

What does the PHP mean in #CP24PHP? Cedar Point fans are speculating about the changes coming next year.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point has unleashed a fresh tease for the 2024 season -- and it contains a mysterious hashtag that has fans speculating about its meaning as crews continue working to reimagine the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster.

The cryptic post from Cedar Point came in the form of a brief tweet Tuesday afternoon. Here's what it said:

First shipment.

Signed.

Unsealed.

Delivered.

#CedarPoint #CP24PHP

Their tweet also includes an image without any additional context, which you can see below:

While Cedar Point did not mention anything about its former Top Thrill Dragster coaster in the tease, construction crews have been working at the attraction’s site for months -- including the installation of what appears to be new footers beyond the original ride station near the Iron Dragon.

But what about the meaning behind #CP24PHP?

Breaking it down by each element, CP24 is the obvious one: “Cedar Point 2024.” It’s the “PHP” that adds an interesting twist to the fan speculation as these letters could literally mean anything -- and it’s already building hype as enthusiasts quickly started trying to decipher the clues on social media.

SAYING GOODBYE TO TOP THRILL DRAGSTER

"Cedar Point’s legacy of roller coaster innovation continues with a one-of-a-kind addition to the park’s world-renowned ride lineup, coming in 2024," the park said back on Jan. 9. "Our entire team is hard at work, creating a new formula for thrills. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new coaster coming to The Roller Coaster Capital of the World. We can’t wait for you to experience it!"

Construction walls appeared around the attraction toward the end of the 2022 season as crews began working to dismantle some pieces of the track.

You can watch POV footage of the original Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster in the player below:

The ride has been closed since August 2021 after an incident in which a bracket came off the ride and struck a 44-year-old woman in the back of the head.

A 620-page report released in February 2022 by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which oversees the state’s amusement parks, declared there was “insufficient evidence to find the action or inactions of Cedar Point violated any of the laws.” You can review that report HERE.

“Cedar Point has cooperated fully with ODA throughout its investigation into the incident and we will closely review the substance of ODA’s report," park officials said in a statement after the ODA report was released.

When it first opened in 2023, Top Thrill Dragster became the first roller coaster in the world to top 400 feet. Here's how the attraction was described:

Put the pedal to the metal because no speeding tickets are cited to Top Thrill Dragster. Three point eight….that’s 3.8… seconds. That is all it takes to go from a complete standstill to 120 miles per hour. You’ve never experienced speed like this. Even with a true drag strip “Christmas tree” light counting down the launch, you’ll never be ready for the pure adrenaline rush packed into a 17 second race. Riders are launched in the blink of an eye before sprinting straight up at a 90-degree incline. If you dare to open your eyes at the top you will see spectacular views only viewed by the bravest 420 feet in the air. But look quick, before you know it, you’re hurtling back to the ground in a 270- degree twist before crossing the finish line. We aren’t kidding when we say that this high-octane sprint to the checkered flag knows a thing or twenty about horsepower.

