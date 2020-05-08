Cedar Point reveals secrets of new Halloween event that's replacing HalloWeekends this fall

Tricks and Treats Fall Fest is Cedar Point's new Halloween event for the 2020 season after HalloWeekends was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — With HalloWeekends canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cedar Point has announced a new seasonal event taking its place this year known as the "Tricks and Treats Fall Fest."

But what is it?

Park officials say it's a family friendly event filled with food, entertainment, activities, seasonal merchandise and more. Kids are also encouraged to wear a Halloween costume for trick-or-treating.

“With specially designed sanitation processes and social distancing measures in place, you can count on Cedar Point to bring this Halloween tradition to life in a fun new way while being as safe as possible,” park officials said.

Tricks and Treats Fall Fest will begin Sept. 12 and operate every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. until Nov. 1.

Here are more highlights of the event as described by Cedar Point…

FOOD

"When you purchase a Tricks and Treats Fall Fest Tasting Card, you can visit numerous tasting stations and get snack-sized portions of scrumptious sweets and savories—from wild to mild. You’ll nosh on Tricks (foods that might look a bit crazy but are crazy delicious) and classic Treats (seasonal tastes we know and love). Also available throughout the park will be gotta-have-it favorites and lots of goodies with a Halloween twist."

PLAY

"Tricks and Treats Fall Fest offers all the playful fun of a traditional fall festival with safety and social distancing measures built in. A fang-tastic time is in store for all with fall-themed games, game shows, mazes, and crafts for everyone in the family. Plus, your favorite rides will be open to deliver the thrills and chills found only at Cedar Point. If that’s not AMAZING enough, take your taste buds on a wacky adventure with our JellyBelly BeanBoozled Taste-Off. Will you get jellybeans that are yuck or yum? Great or gross?"

MORE THINGS TO DO

"Have a blast at AMAZING fall activities around every corner. Decorate your own pumpkin. (No mess, Mom!) Kids - wear your Halloween best and join our costume contest. Don’t have a costume? Snag a Halloween-themed face mask or get your face painted (with our safe and sanitary process). Plus head out on a quest full of fall puzzles, riddles, and challenges to solve that will take you around the park!"

The traditional HalloWeekends event is expected to return in 2021, park officials said.