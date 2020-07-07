Cedar Point 2020: All the changes you need to know before visiting the park this summer

From new safety precautions to reduced hours, here's a guide of everything that will impact your next visit to Cedar Point amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Explore the guide below before making your drive to Sandusky so you're fully prepared for your next visit to America's Roller Coast.

Cedar Point's gates are now open -- marking a two-month delay on the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. As guests return to the legendary amusement park throughout the months ahead, there are many new changes in effect that you need to know.

Are you ready to scream on Steel Vengeance or take the steep plunge down Millennium Force?

We were given a sneak peek inside the park Wednesday before it opens to the general public, which you can watch below:

All 2020 season passes and applicable add-ons have been extended through 2021, but early entry and bring-a-friend benefits will not be valid this year.

Cedar Point did not include any additional operating hours beyond that date.

Cedar Point’s calendar shows the park will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day starting Thursday, July 9, through Monday, Sept. 7.

The park will be operating with shorter hours all summer long.

"Guests who no-show for two reservations without changing them or contacting us to cancel them are subject to penalty and blackout periods," according to Cedar Point's site . "If the park is closed for part or all of the day for any reason, and you have not yet visited, you do not need to contact us. You will be able to make another reservation for a different date and time online or via the mobile app."

In addition to the required reservation, all guests must complete a pre-entry health assessment prior to arriving at the park.

CLICK HERE to make a reservation now. If you need to change your existing reservation, you can do so using the "Manage Reservation" section.

The only people not required to make a reservation are guests staying at a Cedar Point hotel or resort. Those groups will be guaranteed entry into the park for each night of their stay with a reservation automatically issued at check-in.

Each operating day has a limited number of reservation slots available in 30-minute increments. Once your visit is scheduled, your reservation will be connected to your ticket.

As the park works to maintain a limited capacity throughout the season, all guests are required to make a reservation for access into Cedar Point -- including season passholders.

“If guests do not comply, and they do refuse to put it on, we will eventually ask them to leave," park spokesperson Tony Clark tells 3News. "We want to have fun. We want to stay open. We want to have a good time, but we need everybody to play along in order to maintain that safe environment that we already have.”

Employees will also be wearing masks throughout the park.

"Because our top priority is the health and safety of our guests and associates,” park officials explain . “They’re required everywhere, even on rides.”

"Face coverings may only be removed when experiencing water rides, while dining or when inside the RelaxZones, located throughout the park," according to Cedar Point's site . "In the RelaxZone, you may remove your face covering, provided social distancing of six feet is maintained between your party and other guests."

Don't forget to bring a face covering with you because all guests ages 2 and older are required to wear a mask during their visit -- even on rides.

There have also been some changes regarding the park's four entrances. The Valravn and Windseeker gates are both closed. The Magnum XL-200 gate is open for resort guests only. The main gate at the front of the park is where all other guests will enter.

Limited capacity, reservations and masks are just a few of the new safety measures in place at Cedar Point. Here are the other things park officials are doing to keep guests safe this summer as outlined on CedarPoint.com :

Chapter five : Park issues coronavirus disclaimer

Cedar Point posted the following coronavirus-related disclaimer for guests visiting the park:

BY VISITING THE PARK, YOU VOLUNTARILY ASSUME ALL RISKS RELATED TO EXPOSURE TO COVID-19

We have taken enhanced health and safety measures - for you, our other guests, and our associates. You must follow all posted instructions while visiting the park. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the CDC, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

If you are exhibiting any COVID-19-related symptoms, you should not enter or remain in the park.

Help keep each other healthy.

---

The park expanded this disclaimer in their "Welcoming You Back" guide with the following warning:

Upon arrival, your temperature will be taken. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will not be permitted into the park. Temperature screening does not prevent the spread of COVID-19. Current medical information suggests that individuals without any symptoms (i.e., asymptomatic) may nevertheless be infected with COVID-19 and still transmit the virus to others. For this reason, taking temperatures does not eliminate the need to practice other steps to avoid the spread of the virus such as maintaining social distancing best practices, wearing a face covering, frequent hand washing and disinfecting, following all posted instructions while visiting the park and performing a self-assessment for the presence of COVID-19-related symptoms.

If you are exhibiting any COVID-19-related symptoms, you should not enter or remain in the park.