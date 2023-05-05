Yo-Yo Ma to return to Toledo Symphony Orchestra for 2023 performance

The world-renowned cellist will perform with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra for the first time since 2003.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Nov. 1, 2021.

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra (TSO) will welcome world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma to Toledo to perform for the third time since 1984 in 2023.

Ma, who has won 19 Grammy Awards for his work, is scheduled to perform at the Peristyle on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. He will perform Elgar’s Cello Concerto, made possible through a generous gift from John and Barbara Burson with additional support provided by Pat Appold.

TSO hosted Ma for the first time in 1984, when he performed the Cello Concerto by Dmitri Shostakovich conducted by Yuval Zaliouk; in 2003, Ma performed Tchaikovsky's Varriations on a Rococo Theme conducted by Alistair Willis, marking his second performance in Toledo.

Representatives from TSO say Ma's performance is an important moment for music culture and performance in Toledo.

“Yo-Yo Ma is one of those very rare artists that makes everyone around him better,” TSO Music Director Alain Trudel said. “His incredible commitment to the music community and love of people makes him the ultimate natural guest for us.”

Ma's performances and compositions have had a vast impact on the music world. During his career, he has released over 100 albums in a variety of genres and received several awards including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Yo-Yo Ma remains among the most revered cellists in music history,” Zak Vassar said. Vassar is the President & CEO for the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts. “As a musician, humanitarian, and world citizen, he is a living legend who brings joy to his performances. I imagine that hearing Yo-Yo Ma perform Elgar will be, for some, a life-changing event.”

To purchase tickets, click here.