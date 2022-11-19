Sylvania Youth Theater brings sounds of Elf Jr. the Musical to Franklin Park Mall

The kids were there to spread the holiday spirit to shoppers as well as raise awareness for the theater and its production of Elf Jr. the Musical.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The sounds of the season were ringing through the Franklin Park Mall on Saturday.

Cast members with the Sylvania Youth Theater were there giving shoppers a sneak peak of their production of Elf the Musical Jr.

The theater, which is affiliated with Sylvania Arts, is made up of children ranging in age from four to fifteen years old.

The children started rehearsal in the beginning of September – and have been working hard ever since.

Although the show won’t run until early December, the theater wanted to show people what they have been working on while hopefully bringing awareness to the youth theater.

Of course, they also wanted to bring some of the Christmas spirit to shoppers.

"It feels good to perform for people. I see a lot of smiles when I do it. It just makes me feel good to see the people happy,” said Liam Iott, who plays Walter Hobbs in the show.

Cassidy O'Keef, Jovie in the show, agreed.

"It's just fun to see people happy to see us performing and spreading the Christmas spirit," said Cassidy.

And ultimately, that’s what is all about.

The full show will be December second, third, and fourth at the Franciscan Center at Lourdes University.

Click here if you are interested in buying tickets for the show or want more information about getting your own kids involved in the youth theater.

