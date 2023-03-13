Gabby Barrett, Little River Band to headline 2023 Northwest Ohio Rib Off

Tickets go on sale this Friday. The events runs July 28-30.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Country star Gabby Barrett and Little River Band will headline the 2023 Northwest Ohio Rib Off.

Barrett made it to the finals of American Idol in 2018 before releasing her debut album Goldmine in 2020. Singles "I Hope" and "The Good Ones" rose to No. 1 on the country charts, and made Barrett the youngest artist in over 20 years to debut at No. 1 in country radio.

LOCASH will open for Barrett. The group consisting of vocalists Chris Lucas and Preston Brust has released three studio albums that produced several charting singles, including "I Know Somebody."

Little River Band originally formed in Australia in 1975. The group has sold more than 30 million records and six of their albums reached the top 10 in Australia.

They enjoyed chart success with songs like "Cool Change," "Happy Anniversary" and "Reminiscing." The group had top 10 hits for six consecutive years.

The Rib Off runs from July 28-30 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds in Maumee. Little River Band will perform Friday and Barrett will perform Saturday.

Van Halen tribute band Jump will take the stage Sunday.

Tickets for reserved seating in front of the stage Friday and Saturday are $55. General admission tickets for Friday are $17 in advance or $20 at the gate.

General admission for Saturday is $20 in advance or $25 at the gate.

Tickets include access to the Rib Off.

Admission is free from noon-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, admission is $5 per family.

Ten pitmasters from Toledo to Texas will be competing and serving up barbecue.

Tickets go on sale March 17 and will be available at etix.com or the Stranahan Theater box office.

