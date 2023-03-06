Chicago to perform at Toledo Zoo this summer

This is the group's 56th consecutive year on tour.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Legendary rock and roll band Chicago is coming to Toledo this summer.

The group will be performing at the Toledo Zoo Amphiteater on June 20. This is Chicago's 56th consecutive year on tour.

The Fan Club pre-sale begins Tuesday and ends Thursday at 10 p.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Chicago formed in 1967 and is one of the longest-running and best-selling groups of all time. They have earned 47 gold and platinum awards over the past several decades.

Chicago has sold over 40 million units in the United States. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

