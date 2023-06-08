'Broadway in Toledo' announces 2023-24 Stranahan season

Five Broadway musicals will make stops in Toledo for the upcoming season. Here's what you can expect to see.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some of Broadway's most popular musicals will be taking the stage in Toledo this year and next, including several Tony Award-winning productions and a Disney hit.

Just as "Dear Evan Hansen" is set to end the Stranahan's 2022-23 season next week, Broadway in Toledo announced their upcoming season lineup Thursday. Here's what's coming to the Glass City later this year:

Six - Nov. 14 - 19, 2023: A comedy musical featuring a modern retelling of the six wives of Henry VIII, who were famously divorced, beheaded, died, divorced beheaded and survived.

My Fair Lady - Dec. 14 -17, 2023: A revival of the original 1956 musical, which was originally based on the 1913 play Pygmalion.

Hadestown - Feb. 20-25, 2024: An eight-time Tony Award winning musical based on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.

Frozen - April 10 - 20, 2024: Based on the hit 2014 Disney movie of the same name.

The Cher Show - June 6 - 9, 2024: A 2018 jukebox musical featuring the music of Cher.

To see other upcoming events coming to the Stranahan, including Wheel of Fortune in November, click here.

