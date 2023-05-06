Improv group boosting visibility of sketch comedy in the Glass City

Glass City Improv's sketch comedy showcase is Friday and Saturday from 8-10 p.m. in Studio A at the Valentine Theatre.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An improv group is working to amplify the voices of Toledo's comedic talents.

Members of Glass City Improv held a rehearsal Monday for their upcoming comedy shows this weekend. The group began organizing these shows due to what they describe as a lack of sketch comedy shows in the area.

The goal is to grow the art of improv in Toledo. The hope is that making sketch comedy shows more common will help bring out the talent hidden within Toledo.

“I think a show like this is incredibly important because Toledo has so many incredibly talented comedic voices," Glass City Improv instructor Chris LaVigne said. "For them to have an outlet to actually be able to write and perform on stage and actually receive those laughs is one of the greatest gifts that you could possibly give.”

Glass City Improv's sketch comedy showcase is Friday and Saturday from 8-10 p.m. in Studio A at the Valentine Theatre. For tickets or more information, visit Glass City Improv's website at this link.

