Pemberville Free Fair celebrates 77 years with "Miles of Smiles"

The historic fair will run from August 17-20.

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — One of the best parts of summer is fair season, and what better way to end the summer than with the Pemberville Free Fair!

This is the 77th year for the fair in Pemberville. It offers a variety of activities for people of all ages.

This year, prior to the Grand Parade on August 20, volunteers, community members and fair attendees will line the parade route to showcase a “Mile of Smiles.” This kick-off event will gather everyone together before the parade begins.

To keep record of everyone involved, participants and volunteers are asked to register prior to the event.